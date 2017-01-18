Goodwin Procter doubles office space after mass KWM hires

Goodwin Procter has doubled its London office space after a series of hires from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) and Shearman & Sterling.

The firm, which launched in the City in 2011, has moved from its former Tower 42 home to new space at 100 Cheapside. It will occupy 40,000sq ft across four floors, more than doubling the size of its office space.

100 Cheapside has a number of other tenants, including FTSE 100 company Ashtead, Elizirr Partners and Nespresso.

Since launching in London nearly six years ago, Goodwin Procter now has over 75 lawyers and over 30 business services staff.

Last year the firm saw significant growth, largely due to a series of hires from KWM.

The firm took on KWM investment funds head Michael Halford, who will be accompanied by five funds partners – Ed Hall, Laura Charkin, Shawn D’Aguiar, Patrick Deasy, and Ajay Pathak.

They will bring with them 15 associates and five trainees, kickstarting Goodwin’s first trainee programme in the UK.

Other hires last year included Shearman & Sterling private equity head Mark Soundy and tax partner Sarah Priestley.