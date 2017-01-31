FCA fines White & Case client Deutsche Bank over anti-money laundering controls

By

The Financial Conduct Authority has fined White & Case client Deutsche Bank £163m for failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering (AML) control framework between 2012 and 2015.

