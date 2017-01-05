DLA Piper real estate head leaves for Linklaters in Germany

DLA Piper international real estate head Carsten Loll has left the firm’s Munich office for Linklaters.

Loll was appointed as DLA’s international group head for real estate last May, taking over from Olaf Schmidt who became joint managing director of Europe and the Middle East. As international real estate head Loll managed DLA’s real estate practice in every jurisdiction except the Americas.

The firm is currently looking for his replacement with Schmidt stepping in as interim head.

Prior to joining DLA Piper in 2010, Loll was a partner at Hogan Lovells. He has advised clients including Blackstone, ING Bank, AXA Investment Managers and Cordea Savills.

Loll will work alongside Linklaters’ German practice group head Wolfram Krüger and the firm’s two other real estate partners in Frankfurt and Munich.

While Loll is leaving DLA Piper’s real estate team, the group has nevertheless been gaining ground in the UK with the hire of a six-partner real estate team from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) late last year led by practice group head William Naunton.

DLA also hired two KWM real estate partners in Germany in December. Real estate head Lars Reubekeul and partner Florian Biesalski have joined DLA with their teams.

This morning, The Lawyer revealed that Ropes & Gray’s former London senior partner Maurice Allen will become a consultant at DLA Piper and will undertake a revamp of the firm’s finance team.

Last August DLA’s co-chair of the financial services sector, Philip Butler, who had led the firm’s finance practice for over a decade, left for Dechert. He was accompanied by David Miles, the firm’s head of debt finance.