Dentons UKMEA posts 7.7% revenue uptick as highest-paid partner takes home £1.3m

By

Dentons UKMEA posted a 7.7 per cent increase in turnover to £169m in 2015/16, up from £157m the year  before, while the member with highest entitlement to profits rose to £1.3m.

