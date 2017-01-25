Dentons UKMEA posts 7.7% revenue uptick as highest-paid partner takes home £1.3m

Dentons UKMEA posted a 7.7 per cent increase in turnover to £169m in 2015/16, up from £157m the year before, while the member with highest entitlement to profits rose to £1.3m.
