Dentons opens second Mexico office through local combination

Dentons has launched a second office in Mexico, with the firm’s local entity Dentons López Velarde merging with Monterrey local firm Canales Zambrano y Asociados.

This latest merger has been confirmed a year after Dentons’ combination with Colombia’s Cárdenas & Cárdenas and Mexico’s López Velarde Heftye y Soria and less than two months after Dentons announced plans to tie up with Pan-Central American firm Muñoz Global, making it the second international firm with offices in the region.

The five-strong Monterrey office, led by managing partner Gregorio Canales, will advise on corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border financing and complex international transactions, with particular strengths in energy, international trade, corporate restructuring, manufacturing and real estate.

Canales is the sole partner in the Monterrey office.

Dentons global CEO Elliott Portnoy said that since the firm opened in Mexico City, inbound and outbound cross border work relating to the region has increased dramatically.

“Extending our reach to Monterrey, with its large number of trade oriented domestic and international companies, will be an important new asset for our clients around the world,” he claimed.

In Europe, Dentons opened its third German office in Munich with the hire of three partners from Norton Rose Fulbright, and two offices in Italy, first in Milan and then in Rome following a two-year strategic plan to build a full-service firm in the country.