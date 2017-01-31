Clarke Willmott warns lawyers travelling to US not to comply with border staff social media access requests

By

Clarke Willmott has become the first UK firm to advise its lawyers and staff not to comply with US border staff who request access to their social media accounts and phone contacts lists.

