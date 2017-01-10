Cadwalader Brussels head leaves for Dechert

Dechert has raided Cadwalader Wickhersham & Taft’s Brussels office by taking a four-lawyer competition team.

The team is led by Brussels managing partner Alec Burnside, who joined the US firm in 2011 from Linklaters. He had been global head of the magic circle firm’s antitrust practice.

He is joined by special counsel Anne Macgregor, and senior associates Marjolein De Backer and Adam Kidane. Macgregor will join Dechert as a national partner.

Cadwalader is understood to have one partner remaining in Brussels – namely Vincent Brophy.

The departures follow the US firm’s decision to close its Beijing and Hong Kong offices in October, with a number of partners exiting for KWM China. These include Cadwalader’s Asia managing partner Rocky Lee.