A&O grows US base with two-partner hire from Cadwalader

Allen & Overy (A&O) has boosted its US base with the hire of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft partners Gregory Mocek and Anthony Mansfield in Washington DC.

Mocek and Mansfield will join A&O’s US investigations and litigation practice, and will continue to focus their practice on the energy sector.

Mocek was at Cadwalader for six years, having joined from McDermott Will & Emery, where he worked for two years. Prior to that, Mocek was a director of enforcement at the US Commodities Future Trading Commission.

Mansfield was at Cadwalader for seven years, having also joined from McDermott where he worked for a year. Before that, he was chief trial attorney and counsel to the director of enforcement to the US Commodities Future Trading Commission.

These hires come almost two years after A&O partners voted to introduce ‘superpoints’ to attract talent in the US as part of a wider change in the firm’s lockstep. Earlier this year, the firm broke lockstep for the first time with a number of partner hires in New York.

The catalyst was a number of major hires in the US. Last year A&O brought onboard a trio of finance partners from White & Case in New York led by Scott Zemser; Proskauer Rose leveraged finance partner Rajani Gupta, also in New York; and Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy associate Todd Koretzky, who joins as a partner.