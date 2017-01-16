AI provider RAVN appoints former Ashurst CIO Lumsden as CEO

Artificial Intelligence provider RAVN Systems has appointed former Ashurst CIO David Lumsden as its new CEO.

Lumsden, who is also formerly CEO of technology provider Tikit Group and who joined RAVN last year as chief strategy officer (CSO), replaces Peter Wallqvist, one of the founders of RAVN. Wallqvist will now become RAVN’s CSO.

Lumsden has more than 30 years’ experience in the legal IT and professional services market. He was CEO of Tikit Group between 2000 and 2013 and spent seven years as CIO at Ashurst.

“RAVN has a strong reputation in the markets we’re currently operating in,” said Lumsden. “Having moved from a start-up to a medium-sized business, RAVN has achieved a lot to date and has become a strong brand. I’m looking forward to working with Peter and the rest of the leadership team to drive the business in the next stage of growth’.

RAVN, along with other AI providers, has seen significant growth over the past couple of years with a growing roster of UK firms adopting its services. Indeed, RAVN was the technology provider in the UK legal market’s first confirmed use of AI in October 2015, when Berwin Leighton Paisner begun using the software in its real estate and commercial practices to extract specific pieces information from large banks of documents.

More recently Travers Smith, adopted RAVN’s AI technology in a bid to boost efficiency as did Linklaters, which signed a deal with the technology provider last May.

RAVN recently located to larger headquarters in central London and opening a new office in the Netherlands.