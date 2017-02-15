Sidley raids Kirkland again for seven-partner Munich team

Sidley Austin has tapped Kirkland & Ellis again to boost its German office, hiring a seven-partner team in Munich.

The team is led by lead Munich partner Volker Kullmann, who represents private equity houses on M&A transactions and corporate finance.

He will be joined by corporate partners Björn Holland, Marcus Klie, Christian Zuleger and Nicole Schlatter. Finance partners Markus Feil and Roderic Pagel complete the team.

Linklaters German banking and financial restructing head Kolja von Bismarck will also be joining Sidley Austin in Munich. A number of the Kirkland hires were associates at Linklaters prior to joining the US firm.

The news was first reported by German legal publication Juve.

Sidley Austin has been looking expand in Munich since hiring a six-partner team from Kirkland in London last March.

It was announced at the time that corporate partner UK and German-based Erik Dahl would play a crucial role in the establishment of Sidley Austin’s new Munich office.

Dahl was joined in London by partners Christian Iwasko, Fatema Orjela, Bryan Robson, Sava Savov and Oliver Currall.

The German team will be reunited at Sidley with former Kirkland partner Jan Schinköth, who joined DLA Piper in 2013 and left the firm earlier this year.

Corporate lawyer Jörg Kirchner is now the most senior partner in Kirkland’s Munich office, joining the firm from Latham & Watkins in 2015. Last year Kirkland made a major corporate team hire in Germany from Hengeler Mueller – the first time a partner at Hengeler Mueller has taken a team to a rival US firm.

A Kirkland spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the attorneys for their contributions to our Munich practice over the years. We wish them all the best in the future.”