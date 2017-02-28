Shearman mining co-head to become Anglo American GC

Shearman & Sterling mining co-head Richard Price is leaving private practice for the top legal job at Anglo American.

Price will join Anglo American as its group general counsel, replacing long-serving legal boss Ben Keisler from the start of May. Keisler is set to retire after 32 years with Anglo American.

Working at Shearman for nearly two decades, Price has been based in the firm’s Toronto and Singapore offices before settling in London in 2003.

He is a senior partner in Shearman’s capital markets group and co-head of its mining and metals practice.

Other former management positions within the firm include EMEA capital markets head and EMEA corporate practice.

Price has worked on multiple transactions for Anglo American throughout his career, representing the company on various investment grade bond offerings and its $1.2bn sale of a stake in Gold Fields.

Other clients include Aegean Airlines, ArcelorMittal, Piraeus Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Shearman is a key adviser to Anglo American, along with Linklaters. The magic circle firm advised the company in 2012 when it sold various parts of its construction materials operations to Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

A spokesperson for Shearman said: “We thank Richard for his contributions to the firm and wish him great success in his new role. We look forward to working together in the future.”