Scottish court rules Burness Paull was conflicted in £200m claim

A Scottish court has ruled legacy firm Paull & Williamsons – now Burness Paull – did act in conflict of interest in a £200m professional negligence action brought by a former client.
A Scottish court has ruled legacy firm Paull & Williamsons – now Burness Paull – did act in conflict of interest in a £200m professional negligence action brought by a former client.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com