Quinn Emanuel’s London office reveals revenue uptick of 22 per cent

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s London office saw revenue growth of 22 per cent over 2016 to £44.8m.

The firm has been in growth mode in London, hiring Macfarlanes head of financial services David Berman, Herbert Smith Freehills construction disputes partner James Bremen and Addleshaw Goddard civil fraud head Mark Hastings.

Total turnover in the City rose 22 per cent from £36.8m to £44.8m. Profits meanwhile increased 21 per cent from £27.1m to £32.8m.

The results mean growth has slowed for Quinn over 2016, having reported an uptick of revenue of 40 per cent over 2015. Net profit also soared 51 per cent over 2015 from £17.9m to £27.1m.

Quinn’s profit margin has remained the same over 2016 at 73 per cent.

Big cases for Quinn in London include representing the claimants in the mammoth £4bn rights issue litigation against the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

It will also go against Freshfields client Mastercard in a £14bn claim over unlawful interchange fees.

Quinn opened its eight European office in Zurich last year, led by former Novartis group general counsel Thomas Werlen.

It is now understood to be exploring its options for a Qatar launch – which would be its first office in the Middle East.