Norton Rose Fulbright loses nine-partner energy team to Baker Botts

By

Norton Rose Fulbright has lost nine energy partners to Baker Botts' Houston office. The team departed as the global firm announced it had pulled off its merger with New York firm Chadbourne & Parke.

