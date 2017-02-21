Milbank London head plans white collar growth after 3.5% revenue boost

Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy London co-managing partner Julian Stait has named the firm's white collar practice as a key area to expand after an office revenue increase of 3.5 per cent to £92m, The Lawyer has learned.
