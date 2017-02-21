Milbank London head plans white collar growth after 3.5% revenue boost

By

Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy London co-managing partner Julian Stait has named the firm's white collar practice as a key area to expand after an office revenue increase of 3.5 per cent to £92m, The Lawyer has learned.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 