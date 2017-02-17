Litigation tracker: Blackstone and Matrix top Supreme Court table

Blackstone Chambers and Matrix Chambers have emerged as the dominant sets for Supreme Court work, according to The Lawyer’s Litigation Tracker.

Blackstone Chambers was involved in 36 cases over 2015 and the first three quarters of 2016, while Matrix notched up 31. In third place was Doughty Street Chambers with 23 cases, followed by 11 King’s Bench Walk with 20.

Other chambers to make it into double figures were Monckton, Landmark. Essex Court, Brick Court, 6 King’s Bench Walk and 39 Essex.

All the leading sets have strong reputations for public law work. As First Treasury Counsel, James Eadie QC makes the most regular appearances at the Supreme Court, topping the list with 13 cases. Jason Coppel QC of 11 King’s Bench Walk and Karon Monaghan QC of Matrix Chambers come joint second with six cases each.

Two of Blackstone Chambers’ most prominent members were on display at the Supreme Court’s Article 50 hearing late last year: Eadie for the Government and David Pannick QC for the lead appellant Gina Miller. Pannick has appeared four times at the Supreme Court over 2015 and 2016.

These rankings are based on recorded judgments tracked in The Lawyer Litigation Tracker, a live database of more than 6,000 recorded judgments in English and Singaporean courts.