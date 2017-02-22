Linklaters, Paul Weiss and a dash of Freshfields: behind the scenes of the Kraft/Unilever bid

By

Kraft Heinz's $143bn (£115bn) approach for Unilever was one of the shortest-lived deals in recent memory. But the relationships between the corporates and their advisers is a much more historical tale.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 