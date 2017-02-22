Freshfields loses entire Paris real estate team to Jones Day

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has lost its entire Paris real estate capability, as real estate head Erwan Le Douce-Bercot leaves for Jones Day along with a three-lawyer team.

The new arrivals come as Freshfields looks set to take on an Ashurst private equity team in Paris consisting of five partners.

Freshfields saw a number of exits in Paris last year, losing four partners to US firm Orrrick Herrington & Sutcliffe over the summer.

The quartet who left for Orrick’s French arm included Freshfields Paris employment head Emmanuel Benard, finance partner duo Hervé Touraine and Emmanuel Ringeval and corporate partner Patrick Tardivy.

Le Douce-Bercot will be joined at Jones Day by associates Flavia Poujade, Solène Maulard and Alix Pallier.

He joined the magic circle firm in 2013 after a 15-year career at Gide Loyrette Nouel.