Fieldfisher expands in Europe with Amsterdam launch

Fieldfisher has opened its fifth office in seven months, growing its European footprint to Amsterdam.

The Amsterdam office will operate from May and follows the hire of Kennedy Van der Laan partner Marcel Willems.

He will be joined by colleagues Jan Schouten, Frans-Jozef Crousen and Louis Bouchez, who were all corporate partners at their former firm. Senior associate Marinus de Waal also joins the team.

The new office will be structured as a Swiss verein and will focus on corporate, finance and restructuring work as well as TMT, energy and life sciences sectors.

Last year, managing partner Michael Chissick revealed that growing Fieldfisher’s network was one of his key aims, with the firm planning to be in every commercial capital in Europe over the next three years.

Fieldfisher has been expanding rapidly since July 2016, opening its doors in Italy after a merger with Studio Associato Servizi Professionali Integrati (SASPI).

It also entered the Birmingham market after combining with 18-partner outfit Hill Hostetter and launched in Beijing and Shanghai.