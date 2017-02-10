Ex-Gibson Dunn partner Gray denied permission to appeal ruling he misled court

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Peter Gray to challenge a ruling that he “deliberately misled” the High Court in a case brought by the Republic of Djibouti.
The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Peter Gray to challenge a ruling that he “deliberately misled” the High Court in a case brought by the Republic of Djibouti.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com