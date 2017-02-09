DWF gains foothold in Saudi Arabia through local association

DWF has announced an association with Saudi Arabian firm Harasani & Alkhamees, giving the firm offices in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This move was announced nearly two years after the firm launched its first Middle East office in Dubai.

Harasani & Alkhamees is led by partners Hamid Harasani and Ahmad Alkhamees, and focuses on corporate, construction and litigation work.

The Lawyer reported last summer that DWF was mulling an opening in Saudi Arabia via an association with a local firm.

DWF is also said to be looking at expanding its Dubai presence, hiring Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla’s former Abu Dhabi litigation head Haytham Alieh and Addleshaw Goddard projects legal director John Coghlan.

Ziyad Hadi has joined as a director in the corporate group from the partnership of Afridi & Angell, while Driver Group director Maria Deus has returned to DWF’s construction team.

DWF is expanding across the Middle East and Europe announcing a merger with four-partner Paris firm Heenan Paris. It also entered Germany at the end of 2015 through a tie-up with German boutique BridgehouseLaw.