DLA Piper loses two partners to boutique pensions firm

Two partners from DLA Piper’s pension team are joining boutique firm ARC Pensions Law as it launches its first office outside London.

ARC currently has one office in London, with the new recruits tasked with opening the boutique’s first base outside the capital in Leeds.

DLA Piper partner duo Kate Payne and Vikki Massarano will head the new five-lawyer office in the city.

Payne has worked in pensions for over 25 years providing strategic advice to trustees and employers in relation to pension schemes.

Massarano also has experience advising on pension law with specialist expertise in the pension aspects of sales and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate financings and pension scheme mergers.

DLA Piper legal director Max Ballad and senior associates Nigel Jones and Robert Walker will also be joining the boutique firm.

The losses come just a month after DLA Piper named Leeds chief Sarah Day as its new UK finance head. Infrastructure and finance partner Allison Page is taking over Day’s former role.