DLA Piper loses another partner to a boutique firm

DLA Piper commercial litigator and international arbitrator Josh Wong has joined boutique firm Signature Litigation.

The exit marks yet another loss for DLA Piper after the departure of Leeds duo Kate Payne and Vikki Massarano, who moved to ARC Pensions Law last week to head its new office in the city.

At DLA Piper Wong led on matters involving Europe and China including advising Fosun International Limited on potential proceedings arising from a £300m acquisition of an insurance group.

Prior to DLA Piper he was an associate at Herbert Smith Freehills.

According to a source, conflicts of interest has been a contributing factor to many partner moves, especially when trying to work with clients who have pre-existing relationships with partners in foreign offices.

This year, DLA Piper also lost former international real estate head Carsten Loll to Linklaters in Germany.

It did, however, hire a six-partner real estate team from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) last December, led by William Naunton.