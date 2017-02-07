Dentons launches new Middle East office in Jeddah

Dentons has expanded its presence in the Middle East with a second office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dentons Middle East partner Anas Akel has been relocated to launch and lead the office after working for years in Riyadh.

Dentons said that the new office in Jeddah will complement the firm’s long-standing full-service office in Riyadh in association with local player Wael A. Alissa.

In a statement, the firm said: “The Jeddah office will provide a mix of Arabic and western language legal capability in an important market that has been overlooked by some global law firms.”

Dentons global CEO Elliott Portnoy said that the firm’s Jeddah office will prove useful to facilitate outbound transactions from China.

Dentons’ Riyadh office was opened in 2007 by legacy Denton Wilde Sapte. The firm’s footprint has largely grown in the Middle East, with other offices in Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Doha, Dubai and Riyadh. The only closure was in 2013, when the firm decided to shut Kuwait.