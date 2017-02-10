Clyde & Co and Slaughters advise on £100m Tata Steel sale

By

Clyde & Co and Slaughter and May have advised Tata Steel on the sale of its South Yorkshire steelworks business for £100m to Liberty House in a deal that could save 1,700 jobs.

