BLP, HSF and Mayer Brown scoop lead roles on £1.15bn Cheesegrater sale

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) and Mayer Brown have advised on the sale of the Leadenhall building with Berwin Leighton Paisner (BLP) taking the lead role for Hong Kong buyer CC Land.

