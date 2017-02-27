ARM hires new legal chief as Davis exits

Software giant ARM has hired a new general counsel following the departure of Philip Davis.

Davis is understood to have left his position last month, making way for US-based Carolyn Herzog.

Herzog was previously deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer at Symantec.

Davis joined ARM from Vodafone in 2014 although his role has changed in the past year following ARM’s £24bn takeover by Japanese conglomerate Softbank.

The deal was the first major M&A transaction post-Brexit, with Slaughter and May and Davis Polk & Wardwell working with the target ARM. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Morrison & Foerster advised Softbank.

His departure comes as ARM nears the end of its first half-year as a non-listed company.

Davis’ exit is not understood to have surprised many close to the company, with the legal head spending the majority of his career in listed companies.

Last year, ARM overhauled its legal team after a year-long review overseen by Davis.

It also appointed 10 firms onto its inaugural panel including DLA Piper, Eversheds and Mayer Brown.