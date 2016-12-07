Simpson Thacher competition chief leaves for Weil

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett competition head and former Clifford Chance star Kevin Arquit has left the firm to join Weil Gotshal & Manges in New York.

He exits after 14 years at Simpson Thacher, joining Weil as co-head of the antitrust and competition practice alongside Steven Newborn, a former colleague from Rogers & Wells and Clifford Chance.

Arquit has substantial experience cementing major deals including Sirius Satellite Radio in its closely-watched merger with XM Radio, DirecTV in its $49 billion sale to AT&T, and Lorillard Inc in its $25 billion sale to Reynolds American.

Prior to joining Simpson Thacher Arquit was general counsel of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the director of its Bureau of Competition.

Weil executive partner Barry Wolf said: “Kevin is widely recognised as one of the top antitrust lawyers in the market, and he brings a deep and sophisticated level of experience that will further enhance our already premier position in the antitrust space. We are thrilled to welcome him to Weil.”