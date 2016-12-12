RPC hunts for new managing partner as Watmough retires

RPC managing partner Jonathan Watmough is retiring from the firm, prompting a search for his successor.

Watmough has been at RPC since 1991, having joined as a trainee. He was made up to partner in 1998 becoming a member of its corporate team.

His retirement will mark a changing of the guard at RPC, with Watmough having held the top job at the firm since 2008.

Elections will be held in late January next year, with the new managing partner assuming the role in February.

Head of commercial Tim Anderson and insurance chief James Miller will be operating as de facto joint managing partners until then.

The firm elected its senior partner Rupert Boswall in 2014.

Its 2015/16 revenue broke through the £100m barrier over the summer, as it reported a 6 per cent rise in its top line. Net profit grew by 1 per cent.