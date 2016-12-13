Quinn Emanuel hires Soames from Shearman in Brussels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has boosted its Brussels practice by recruiting competition partner Trevor Soames from Shearman & Sterling. Soames will be the firm’s first full-time partner in Brussels.

He and two other partners including the head of Shearmans’ Brussels office, Stephen Mavroghenis, had been in talks to move to Quinn in October. However, Mavroghenis opted to stay at Shearman.

Quinn Emanuel’s Brussels operation has two partners who split their time between two offices.

They include Boris Bronfentrinker, based in London and Brussels who is head of the EU and competition litigation practice in the UK and Nadine Herrmann, managing partner of the Hamburg and Brussels offices and chairwoman of the firm’s EU and German competition law practice.

Dr Hermann said: “Trevor’s joining is a transformative step for our Brussels and European competition practices and a testament to Quinn Emanuel’s commitment to developing a top-tier European competition practice.”