Noerr hires 11-strong team in Warsaw led by ex-White & Case head

Noerr has added an 11-strong team of fee-earners in Warsaw, including former White & Case Warsaw Poland managing partner Witold Danilowicz.

The team from independent Polish firm DJBW, which was founded by Danilowicz and former White & Case partner Witold Jurcewicz, will join Noerr alongside two other partners in January 2017 bringing the firm’s Warsaw fee-earning team up to a total of 30.

Danilowicz will join as of counsel, while DJBW partner Radoslaw Biedecki has been appointed to head the Warsaw office.

The Lawyer understands that the remaining DJBW partners plan to dissolve the firm in 2017.

Noerr CEE regional managing partner Jörg Menzer said: “The arrival of this outstanding team of Polish lawyers will further enhance our capabilities in Poland, which is one of our core CEE markets.

“We will build on Noerr’s existing strengths and aim to broaden our service offering to our international client base, while also making a strong statement to our competitors in the market about our ambitions going forward. We see further growth opportunities in Poland and we aim to take a bigger share.”