Mishcon boss Gold reappointed to lead firm as he celebrates 20th year in charge

Mishcon de Reya managing partner Kevin Gold will remain in his role for another three years after running uncontested in the firm’s latest leadership elections.

His next term starts in April 2017. Heads of Mishcon’s corporate and dispute resolution groups Nick Davis and Kas Nouroozi have also been reappointed to their roles having run unopposed.

Next year will be Gold’s 20th in charge of Mishcon, which has grown into a £128m firm. Average profit per equity partner (PEP) also hit the £1m mark last year for the first time in the firm’s history.

Revenue increased 12.5 per cent in 2014/15 to break the £100m mark for the first time. The results also mean Mishcon has increased turnover by more than 170 per cent since 2009, when revenue stood at £47.3m.

This year saw Mishcon complete a year-long “deep consultation” with all partners, lawyers and business services staff and launch a “10-year vision”.

As part of its new strategy Mishcon is in the process of reviewing its business model and has mooted moving to a John-Lewis style ownership model that would see all staff take a share of the equity.

The firm also hit headlines earlier this autumn for taking on the UK Government in a group claim over plans to trigger Article 50 and leave the EU without an Act of Parliament, which has now progressed to the Supreme Court.

Last year the firm relocated its four City offices to the 120,000 sq ft Africa House premises on Kingsway.