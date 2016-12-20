Jones Day reveals bumper London promotions in 47-strong global round

Jones Day has made up five partners in London in one of its largest promotion rounds in the City.
The firm promoted 47 partners globally, with women accounting for 15, or 32 per cent, of those made up.
Private equity lawyer Liam Bonamy is the only recently-promoted partner in London to have trained at Jones Day, having become an associate in 2006.
His colleagues Ben Shribman and John MacGarty joined the US firm from Allen & Overy and Kirkland & Ellis respectively.
Banking and finance associate Polly O’Brien has also been made up, having joined from Singapore company Louis Dreyfus Commodities in 2014. She trained at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.
Disputes senior associate Sylvia Tonova completes the London line-up after a seven-year career at White & Case in Washington DC.
This is the highest number of promotions in London at the firm for several years. Last year, Jones Day made up two in London out of a total of 47. 2014 saw three promoted out of a total of 42 globally, while just two partners were promoted in London in 2013.
The majority of Jones Day’s newly-promoted partners have been made up in the US, with Washington DC seeing the highest number of promotions.
A total of 21 offices around the world have seen partners made up this year, including one in Amsterdam, Munich, Detroit and New York. Other European promotions took place in Madrid and Paris.
Partnership promotions in full
Liam Bonamy, private equity, London
John MacGarty, private equity, London
Polly O’Brien, banking and finance, London
Ben Shribman, private equity, London
Sylvia Tonova, global disputes, London
Floris Pierik, mergers and acquisitions, Amsterdam
Marta Delgado Echevarría, antitrust and competition law, Madrid
Fernando Lillo, projects and infrastructure, Madrid
Maximilian Krause, mergers and acquisitions, Munich
Philippe Goutay, financial institutions litigation and regulation, Paris
Geoffroy Pineau-Valencienne, private equity, Paris
Craig Friedman, labor and employment, Atlanta
Daniel Merrett, business restructuring and reorganization, Atlanta
Heith Rodman, financial institutions litigation and regulation, Atlanta
Kelly Marino Bonovich, business and tort litigation, Chicago
Jeremy Gray, business and tort litigation, Chicago
Jessica Panza, private equity, Chicago
Erin Shencopp, antitrust and competition law, Chicago
Beth Vogel, banking and finance, Chicago
John Evans, intellectual property, Cleveland
Kenneth Luchesi, Intellectual Property, Cleveland
Benjamin Stulberg, mergers and acquisitions, Cleveland
Marjorie Duffy, securities litigation and SEC enforcement, Columbus
Lindsay Hedrick, labor and employment, Dallas
Jay Johnson, Cybersecurity, privacy and data protection, Dallas
Mark Rasmussen, securities litigation and SEC enforcement, Dallas
Louis Gabel, business and tort litigation, Detroit
Paul Green, business restructuring and reorganisation, Houston
Kelly Turner, capital markets, Houston
Claire Castles, health care and life sciences, Los Angeles
Liat Yamini, Labor & Employment, Los Angeles
Stephen Parrinello, tax, New York
Jane Borthwick Story, government regulation, Pittsburgh
Peter Mazza, business and tort litigation, San Diego
Marcus Salvato Quintanilla, global disputes, San Francisco
Michael Riess, banking and finance, San Francisco
Patricia Campbell, intellectual property, Silicon Valley
Michael Gleason, antitrust and competition law, Washington
William Laxton, business and tort litigation, Washington
Kristen Lejnieks, business and tort litigation, Washington
Dan Moss, business restructuring and reorganization, Washington
Ryan Watson, issues and appeals, Washington
Christopher Thatch, business and tort litigation, Washington
Yaakov Roth, issues and appeals, Washington
Ross Keene, mergers and acquisitions, Shanghai
Simon Yu, global disputes, Taipei
Raymond Wang, mergers and acquisitions, Taipei