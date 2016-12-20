Jones Day reveals bumper London promotions in 47-strong global round

Jones Day has made up five partners in London in one of its largest promotion rounds in the City.

The firm promoted 47 partners globally, with women accounting for 15, or 32 per cent, of those made up.

Private equity lawyer Liam Bonamy is the only recently-promoted partner in London to have trained at Jones Day, having become an associate in 2006.

His colleagues Ben Shribman and John MacGarty joined the US firm from Allen & Overy and Kirkland & Ellis respectively.

Banking and finance associate Polly O’Brien has also been made up, having joined from Singapore company Louis Dreyfus Commodities in 2014. She trained at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Disputes senior associate Sylvia Tonova completes the London line-up after a seven-year career at White & Case in Washington DC.

This is the highest number of promotions in London at the firm for several years. Last year, Jones Day made up two in London out of a total of 47. 2014 saw three promoted out of a total of 42 globally, while just two partners were promoted in London in 2013.

The majority of Jones Day’s newly-promoted partners have been made up in the US, with Washington DC seeing the highest number of promotions.

A total of 21 offices around the world have seen partners made up this year, including one in Amsterdam, Munich, Detroit and New York. Other European promotions took place in Madrid and Paris.