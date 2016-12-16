DLA enters Chile through tie-up with local firm

DLA Piper has opened its doors in Chile thanks to a cooperation agreement with local firm Bahamondez Alvarez & Zegers (BAZ).

The full service firm will operate in the country under the name BAZ/DLA Piper, adding 25 lawyers to DLA’s growing Latin America network.

DLA global co-chairman Juan Picon said that BAZ is a “natural partner” for the firm, not just in Latin America, but in the work elsewhere in the Americas, Spain, Europe, and around the world.

Picon commented: “We are very excited about the opportunities this relationship will provide for our clients and the firm.”

DLA previously launched with local firm Martinez Neira Abogados in Colombia in 2015; and established DLA Piper Gallastegui y Lozano in Mexico in 2014. This is in addition to its presence in Venezuela with DLA Interjuris Abogados, and its cooperation agreement with Campos Mello Advogados in Brazil.