Clyde & Co posts 17 per cent growth in half-year results

Clyde & Co’s turnover jumped 17 per cent in the first six months of the 2016/17 financial year from £192m to £224m.

The figures take into account the firm’s summer tie-up with Miami-based Thornton Davis Fein, as well as its Scottish merger with Simpson & Marwick last year. Eliminating the impact of these and allowing for currency movements, growth was still a solid 10 per cent.

The Lawyer’s Law Firm of the Year has had an active 2016, announcing record high profits for the 2015/16 financial year of £665,000.

Clyde & Co’s highest paid partner also took home £1.8m, according to the firm’s LLP accounts – a jump of 36 per cent.

In the first half of 2015/16, Clyde & Co’s turnover rose 8 per cent from £178m to £192m.

Since then the firm has been on a global expansion drive, hiring five partners and 25 lawyers from Australian insurance boutique firm Lee & Lyons. It then continued to grow in Sydney with a 10-strong regulatory team from Norton Rose Fulbright.

Clyde & Co opened in Miami over the summer by acquiring local litigation boutique Thornton Davis Fein. The team includes five partners and another 35 lawyers and staff.

It also launched its first office in Germany after picking up a five-lawyer team from Noerr.