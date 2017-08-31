Slater & Gordon to split from UK arm after 46 per cent profit drop

Australian-listed Slater & Gordon has announced it will split from its UK arm after a 46.3 per cent fall in profits in 2016/17.
Australian-listed Slater & Gordon has announced it will split from its UK arm after a 46.3 per cent fall in profits in 2016/17.
Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com