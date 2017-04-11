RBS GC joins UBS as AsiaPac wealth management head

Dan Williams, former divisional GC to RBS, has been appointed as GC for wealth management and Asia pacific region at UBS after serving garden leave from the Scottish bank in the wake of a costs-cutting review.
