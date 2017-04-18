Election 2017 live blog: Lawyers react

By

Prime Minister Theresa May's decision today to trigger a UK general election in June means a hiatus in Brexit negotiations and potential turmoil for the legal world. In this live blog, The Lawyer collects reactions from across the legal profession.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 