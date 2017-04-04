Partner promotions 2017: Addleshaws makes up five

Addleshaw Goddard has made up five associates to partner in its 2017 promotions round.

They are Will Chalk of the Manchester corporate department and James Davison of the London bankruptcy/restructuring team, plus two real estate lawyers – Peter Mason in Leeds real estate team and Hemal Kotecha in London. In Oman, corporate lawyer Oliver Stevens has been given the nod. It is the firm’s first partner promotion in Oman and only its third outside the UK following the elevation of two lawyers in Dubai last year.

It is a significantly reduced promotions round for Addleshaws compared to last year, when it made up 15 associates, and 2015, when it promoted a bumper 18.

Managing Partner John Joyce said: “It is always a pleasure to recognise the achievements of individuals operating across the firm and we are thrilled to be able to promote these talented lawyers to partnership. Each individual has demonstrated a strong track record of success and will continue to deliver great value to our clients.”