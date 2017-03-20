How FTSE 100 lawyers are turning the tables on budget cuts

How do FTSE 100 companies manage legal spend? According to the companies’ top lawyers, it is a large-scale balancing act between creating value for money and effective horizon scanning for future risk.
How do FTSE 100 companies manage legal spend? According to the companies’ top lawyers, it is a large-scale balancing act between creating value for money and effective horizon scanning for future risk.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com