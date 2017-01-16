Moves: Linklaters hires DLA Piper real estate head

Move of the week

Linklaters has appointed Carsten Loll to the firm as a partner. Munich-based Loll was formerly international real estate head at DLA Piper, having joined the firm in 2010 from Hogan Lovells. At Linklaters Loll will work alongside German practice group head Wolfram Krüger and the firm’s two other real estate partners in Frankfurt and Munich.

UK

London

Stephenson Harwood has picked up former King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) partner Jonathan Pittal after the private equity heavyweight left the firm in October 2016. Pittal will join Stephenson Harwood’s corporate team, alongside partners Warren Allen and Gabriel Boghossian. Allen is a corporate finance partner, while Boghossia was a member of the private equity team.

Also leaving KWM is head of the firm’s China group Will Holder and head of employment Carl Richards. The duo are part of a seven-strong team which includes five associates, that will join Baker McKenzie later this month.

KWM private equity specialist Simon Witney has left the firm to became a consultant in the London office of Debevoise & Plimpton. Witney joined legacy SJ Berwin in 1995 and was made a partner in 2001 before becoming a consultant at KWM in 2013.

Fieldfisher has strengthened its personal injury team in London after hiring Keith Barrett as a partner. Barrett was previously a partner at Irwin Mitchell where he worked for nearly twenty years.

Withers has welcomed back Jeremy Arnold as a partner in its private client and tax team. Arnold left the firm in 2006 after 16 years to join Barclays Wealth. He has spent the last eight years as general counsel of Waypoint Capital.

Bird & Bird has strengthened its privacy and data protection practice with the hire of data protection partner Guadalupe Sampedro. Sampedro has joined from PayPal where she was the European data protection officer and privacy director for EMEA.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has appointed international trade lawyer Chiara Klaui as counsel from the Amsterdam office of Baker McKenzie. The appointment by Akin Gump follows the arrival of Baker McKenzie partner Jasper Helder to its international trade practice in December.

Hogan Lovells counsel Victoria Du Croz has left the firm to join the partnership of Forsters. She will join the firm’s planning practice.

Keily Blair has joined PwC as a director in the regulatory and commercial disputes team. She was most recently a senior associate in the litigation group of Morrison & Foerster.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has expanded its EMEA private investment funds practice with the hire of counsel Joshua Tod from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

North

Leigh Day has expanded its Manchester office with the hire of Kevin Johnson from Slater and Gordon and Joseph Dawson from Irwin Mitchell. Johnson will join the firm’s industrial disease team as a partner and will divide his time between Manchester and Liverpool. Meanwhile, solicitor Dawson has joined the firm’s travel team after six years in Irwin Mitchell’s Birmingham office.

DLA Piper has bolstered its intellectual property offering with the hire of Leigh Martin as a partner in Leeds. Martin joined from Clarion Solicitors where he was head of IP.

Midlands

Eversheds announced that it has recruited Ian Moore as a corporate partner in its Nottingham office. Moore was most recently managing director of sportswear brand Dhu. Prior to this he was a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright.

Eversheds has also added partner Adam Fisher to its litigation team in Birmingham. He was previously a director at Gowling WLG.

Europe

KWM French investment funds co-head Nathalie Duguay has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher. She has been a member of KWM’s Paris office since 2001.

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom European competition co-head Jim Venit has joined the Brussels office of Dentons.

Real estate partner Fabian Hartwich has left Berwin Leighton Paisner to join Mayer Brown in Frankfurt. Hartwich joined BLP in 2011 and was the founding partner of the firm’s German practice.

Herbert Smith Freehills has hired a six-lawyer team in Paris led by litigation partner Antoine Juaristi. Juaristi joined from Hogan Lovells and brings with him a five-lawyer team consisting of two counsel and three associates.

Simmons & Simmons has recruited David Schreuders as a partner in its crime, fraud and investigations practice in Amsterdam. He was previously a partner at DLA Piper.

Osborne Clarke has added Robert Hunter to its dispute resolution team in Cologne. Hunter was previously a partner at Hogan Lovells in Frankfurt before establishing his own arbitration boutique. He will join the firm as senior counsel.

US

Jennifer Daly has returned to King & Spalding as a partner in its finance practice in New York. Daly left the firm in 2011 to join Davis Polk & Wardwell. She was most recently chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at hedge fund Hunter Peak Investments.

Duane Morris has added litigation partner Daniel McGillycuddy to its New York office. He has joined the firm from Morrison Cohen.

Buck Endemann has left Paul Hastings to join K&L Gates as a partner. He will move to the firm’s energy and environmental practice in San Francisco.

DLA Piper has recruited Omari Sealy as a partner in its corporate practice in Miami. Sealy has joined DLA from Moore & Van Allen.

Promotions

Baker McKenzie has appointed a new managing partner to its Barcelona Office. Healthcare partner Montserrat Llopart takes over from Jorge Adell who will continue as M&A head.

Morrison & Foerster has appointed 15 new partners. The partners are based in 11 offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

Hogan Lovells has promoted 29 partners worldwide. The promotions round included lawyers from five practice groups. The firm also made 37 new appointments to the role of counsel.

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr announced that it has promoted counsel Charlie Caher from the international arbitration practice in London to become a partner.