Ireland’s jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor opens entreprenuers showcase

Over 100 start-up stakeholders were welcomed by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor as she opened the DIT / IADT New Frontiers Annual Showcase hosted by William Fry.

The Showcase featured 30 top entrepreneurs of Enterprise Ireland’s 2016 ‘New Frontiers’ programme. These included Popertee, Local, Cambrist, Nasal Medical and HomeSpun Foods.

The minister congratulated the programme participants on their success and spoke of the Government’s strong record in jobs, business and start-up support. She further noted the participants’ enthusiasm and the need to encourage more to start their own successful start-up.

John Larkin, chairman of William Fry, spoke of the firm’s commitment to the sector and of its extensive expertise in assisting start-ups and world leading technology firms. This included licensing, outsourcing, e-commerce, data protection and IP.