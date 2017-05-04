Ireland: Start Fund for Female Entrepreneurs

Enterprise Ireland is seeking applications for its Competitive Start Fund (CSF) for Female Entrepreneurs. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday 3 May to Wednesday 17 May. The aim of the CSF is to assist start ups led by female entrepreneurs to target international markets.

Up to 15 female entrepreneurs will be given funding of up to €50,000 each. Applications may be made by those operating in the Manufacturing & Internationally Traded Services sectors. More information on the application process and eligibility criteria are available here.