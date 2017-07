VISCHER is advising Inthera Bioscience AG, a Zurich based biopharmaceutical company, developing first-in-class targeted small molecule therapies for solid tumors. The CHF10.5m (€9.6m) series A financing round was led by Merck Ventures, with equal contribution from Aglaia BioMedical Ventures and Novo

The VISCHER team includes Christian Wyss (Partner), Dania Salvisberg-Schneider (Senior Associate), both Corporate and Nadia Tarolli (Partner), Tax.