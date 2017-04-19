International events on arbitration procedures

On April 25, 2017, American Chamber of Commerce in Serbia and Law office Stankovic and Partners will organise a Briefing Session on Data Protection in Arbitration Cases. This event is intended for all the peers interested in finding our more about the challenges with document discovery in arbitration procedure, from the standpoint of data protection issues, local laws and regulations, including international practice.

Having in mind the increased need for more information about cooperation of foreign and local law firms in international arbitration proceedings, two additional events will be organised by the same counterparts. The first one will take place on April 26, 2017, at 1.30 PM at the Amphitheatre VIII (courtroom) of the University of Belgrade Faculty of Law. The speakers will be Philip Punwar, Partner at Baker Botts LLP and Nenad Stankovic, Attorney at Law of NSTLAW.

The second one will take place on the same day at 5.30 PM in the Conference Hall of the Arbitration Association. The speaker will be Philip Punwar of Baker Botts LLP. Some of the topics will be civil and common law approaches, weighing the evidence and establishing, operating and developing arbitration institutions.