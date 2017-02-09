International arbitration appointment at Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG has welcomed international arbitration specialist Gordon Bell as a partner in its Dispute Resolution Group.

Gordon brings with him extensive experience in a wide range of sectors including construction, energy, oil & gas, shipbuilding, and defence projects and will join the firm’s contentious construction team.

Formerly a partner at Pinsent Masons and Reed Smith, where he led the development of their respective international arbitration practices, Gordon will be part of the firm’s International Arbitration Group alongside partners such as Tom Price and David Breslin.