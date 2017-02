A multi-disciplinary team at Walker Morris has advised Intercede Group plc, the digital identity software business, on the placing of shares and convertible loan notes (CLNs) on AIM to raise funds of £5m. Intercede announced that it had received shareholder approval for the issue on 27 January, 2017.

The funds were raised through the issue of £4.495m CLNs and the issue of up to 877,192 ordinary shares of 1p at a price of 57p per ordinary share.