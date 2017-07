INOFEA AG in Basel, a company developing and commercialising a highly innovative nanotechnology platform to shield sensitive enzymes, successfully closed a financing round with contributions from returning as well as new private investors. INOFEA is a spin-out from the School of Life Sciences, University of Applied Sciences and Arts, Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW).

VISCHER, with Dr. Matthias Staehelin (Partner) and Sebastian Flückiger (Associate), both Corporate, advises INOFEA.