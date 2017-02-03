initiative to end mental health stigma

Shoosmiths has pledged to back ‘Time To Change’, an anti-discrimination initiative founded by mental health charity Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, working to change the way we think and act about mental health.

The Pledge involves developing a firm wide plan detailing actions we will undertake to address mental health issues.

One in four people in the wider population will experience a mental health problem, and nine in 10 of them say they have faced negative treatment as a result.

The Time to Change campaign began in 2007 and aims to improve public attitudes towards people with mental health problems and the discrimination and stigma they receive in their communities, workplaces, social lives and in relationships. As such the campaign is drawing upon business leaders to join them in their efforts.