Implementing the GDPR

Representatives of more than 40 leading businesses in the Czech Republic recently came together at a panel discussion in Prague organised by Kinstellar, together with DXC Technology, to discuss the practical issues they face in the run up to the implementation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Topics discussed included the need to review current contractual documentation (including personal data processing agreements) and internal regulations as well as the importance of setting up internal processes, IT systems, databases, etc.

The discussion focused not only on new obligations and new risks associated with the GDPR—data protection and related IT system settings—but also looked at security-related issues and the practical problems that arise when implementing a technical solution for data management and management systems.